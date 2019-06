Police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning in South Bend.

According to police, at around 2:43 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of South Mayflower road for a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh.

His injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 574-235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.