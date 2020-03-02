Man serving life for murder to be re-sentenced

A man who was 17 when he was sentenced to life in prison without parole will now have a chance at freedom.

Anthony DePalma, now 40, has served 22 years for the 19-97 murder of his mother, Connie. He and his friend, Mark Abbatoy, were convicted of beating her with a shovel so they could steal her car and drive to California.

With the help of our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium, we're learning a Berrien County judge ruled Friday against the prosecutor's motion to keep DePalma in prison for life without parole. The judge says he believes that Depalma is capable of change, and will re-sentence him on March 27th.