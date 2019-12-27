Man seriously injured in dog attack

A man was seriously injured after being attacked by two dogs in Elkhart County.

Police were dispatched Wednesday to the 25000 block of Berry Street.

A pit bull and a pit bull/lab mix had attacked a man, and medics couldn't get to him.

A sheriff’s deputy tried to distract the dogs so medical aide could be provided, but the officer ended up shooting both dogs when they charged at him.

One dog died at the scene, and the other ran away. It eventually returned and was taken into custody by the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

The victim, later identified as 43-year-old Billy Shoemaker of Elkhart, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

