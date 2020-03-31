37-year-old man seriously injured after car goes off road and hits 2 trees

A man is recovering in the hospital after his car went off the road and hit two large trees in Berrien County.

On Tuesday, the Berrien County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 6:09 p.m. in the area of Carmody Road just west of M140 for a car hitting a tree.

Upon arrival, deputies found a silver Buick, that was heading east on Carmody Road, had ran off the roadway and collided with two large trees and then came to a rest in a ditch on the south side of the road.

The driver, 37-year-old William Belter of Bainbridge Township, was transported to Watervliet Spectrium Hospital and then airlifted to Bronson Hospital, in Kalamazoo, for life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.