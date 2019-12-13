Man sentenced to probation for recording students in Grace College women's bathroom

An Ohio man has been sentenced for tricking fellow students at Grace College into putting a camera in a women's bathroom in one of the dorm buildings.

Winona Lake Police say 20-year-old Gavin Reeves told the women it was a motion-activated air freshener. It recorded four students undressing.

Reeves was convicted on four counts of voyeurism, but will not spend any time behind bars.

The Times-Union reports that he was sentenced Thursday to one year per felony, but the time was suspended to formal probation as part of a plea agreement.

Reeves can also petition the court to change his felony conviction to instead be a misdemeanor.