Man sentenced to decades in prison for Benton Harbor shooting

A Benton Harbor man convicted of shooting and injuring another man on New Year's Day will spend decades in prison.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, 25-year-old Dayshun Spears was sentenced 20 to 40 years in prison,with credit for 220 days served, for assault with intent to murder and weapons felony firearms. He was sentenced as a habitual offender.

Spears shot and critically injured James Parker-Hersey at a house party in the 100 block of Apple Avenue on January 1, 2019.

Police said the shooting happened following an argument between the two men.

Police found Parker-Hersey with multiple gunshot wounds.

Spears had left the scene before police arrived, but was later caught.

