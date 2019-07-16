Man sentenced to 65 years for South Bend murder

A man found guilty of a South Bend murder has learned how long he'll be in prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Elbert Briggs was sentenced to 65 years in prison Tuesday for the shooting death of 37-year-old Eric Phillips.

It happened back in June of 2018 along the St. Joseph River, near the University of Notre Dame's McConnell Family Boathouse.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Tastacia Parker brought Phillips to the location, and Briggs shot and killed him. The couple fled to Fort Wayne, then West Palm Beach, Florida.

Parker is also charged in connection with Phillips' homicide. Her trial is set to begin Oct. 14, and she'll be back in court on Sept. 26.

