Man sentenced to 50 years for deadly shooting outside UP Mall

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday for his role in a deadly shooting outside University Park Mall.

Oscar Orozco was found guilty last month in connection to the death of Benito Bueno. In July of 2017, Bueno was shot and killed in the parking lot of Bar Louie.

Miguel Rosales was also initially charged with murder in connection to the case, but pleaded guilty to lesser charges in 2018.

Orozco will serve 45 years for murder and five years for a firearm sentencing enhancement.

