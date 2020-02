The South Bend man who murdered his child's grandmother has learned his fate.

Anthony Patton Jr. was sentenced to 50 years for the October murder of Tomara Agnew. Detectives believe the two were arguing before the shooting.

Police say Patton also shot at a South Bend police officer while trying to escape before spending multiple days on the run.

Patton pleaded guilty by agreement last month. As part of the plea, the other counts in the case were dropped.