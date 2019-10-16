Man sentenced to 14 years for role in deadly crash

A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in a deadly St. Joseph County crash in January.

Alan Tarchala, 34, pleaded guilty without the benefit of a plea agreement in August to all four counts with which he was charged.

The crash happened on Bremen Highway near Petro Drive on Jan. 26. Officials say Tarchala crossed the center line and hit another car, which resulted in the death of 60-year-old Sherry Amiel.

Tarchala reportedly had multiple controlled substances, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, in his system at the time of the crash.

