A Grovertown man has pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine-dealing charge in Starke County.

Thirty-eight-year-old Chester King Jr. admitted that officers found more than 10 grams of meth in his home that was packaged to sell, according to our reporting partners at WKVI.

King also admitted these charges put him in violation of a suspended sentence in a previous case.

He will now serve both sentences consecutively for a total of 21 years.