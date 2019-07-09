Man sentenced in 2018 stabbing of Saint Mary's College student

A man was sentenced Tuesday for attacking and stabbing a Saint Mary's College student last year.

Dwayne Newsom pleaded guilty but mentally ill last month in the stabbing of a student in January 2018. The student was volunteering at Broadway Christian Church at the time, and doctors credited the quick actions of police and paramedics for saving her life.

Newsom was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years, with eight of those to be served behind bars and the other two suspended, plus two years of probation.

