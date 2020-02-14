Man sentenced for running over, killing man during Warsaw drug deal

A Winona Lake man learned his fate for fatally running over another man during a drug deal in Warsaw nearly three years ago.

Daniel Duenas was sentenced to 11 years for aggravated battery and three years for reckless homicide, according to our reporting partners at the Times-Union.

According to court documents, he agreed to sell half an ounce of marijuana to Jarrod Miller on Feb. 19, 2017.

When miller and another man, identified as Derek Davidson, met up with Duenas, they allegedly took 11 grams of marijuana from him without paying. Duenas was also reportedly punched in the face by Davidson. That's when Duenas got in his black Ford Mustang, reversed and backed over Davidson.

Duenas fled the scene after discovering he had killed Davidson. He was arrested a short time later.

Duenas' sentences will run simultaneously.

