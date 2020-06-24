Man sentenced for role in 2019 shooting

An 18-year-old has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting over a year ago in South Bend.

Ruben Waters, 21, was found dead in a car in a driveway off the alley behind the 1300 block of West Washington Street back on Feb. 25, 2019.

Juan Rojas,18, was found guilty of Waters' murder back in March before his sentencing this morning.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Charles Douglas has also been charged in this shooting.

Douglas will be back in court on July 13 ahead of his trial, which is set to begin on Aug. 3.

