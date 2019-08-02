Man sentenced for hit-and-run that killed 3 in South Bend

A man involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Bend learned his sentence Friday.

Thirty-year-old Joel Barrozo was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with the crash, which killed three people, including a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.

The crash happened on Dec. 16 in the area of Lathrop Street and Bendix Drive, near the South Bend International Airport.

Barrozo was on the run until he turned himself in at the St. Joseph County Jail the following day.

He pleaded guilty to all charges a month ago.

