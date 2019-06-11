Man sentenced for conviction in killings of ex's 2 dogs

A southwestern Indiana man has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail for allegedly killing and burning his ex-girlfriend's two dogs.

Jordan Hunt was sentenced Monday after a Pike County jury convicted him in May of felony domestic violence animal cruelty.

WFIE-TV reports the Hazleton man was arrested last September after police say he entered the Evansville home of a woman he had formerly dated and stole, shot and burned her golden doodle and pit bull-lab mix.

Their burned remains were found about 40 miles north of Evansville.

Deputy Prosecutor Sarah Christianson told jurors during Hunt's trial that he intended to hurt his ex-girlfriend after she told him their relationship was over.

Christianson told jurors that, "He knows what her entire world is. It's her two dogs."

