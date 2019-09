A man charged in connection with the death of a baby boy in Osceola more than two years ago learned his fate in court Friday.

Isaiah Moutria, 22, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

He previously pleaded guilty to the June of 2017death of 8-month-old Keegan Wolf.

Moutria changed his story several times before he finally told officers that he dropped Keegan into his crib too roughly from a couple feet in the air, according to a probable cause affidavit.