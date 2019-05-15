Man rides wheelchair cross-country for paralysis awareness

After traveling 3,000 miles in his motorized wheelchair, Janne Kouri arrives at his alma mater, Washington’s Georgetown University. It's the finish line of his ‘Ride for Paralysis.’

Janne Kouri rode his wheelchair through the finish line at Georgetown University, after completing a 3,000-mile Ride for Paralysis. (Source: Gray DC)

“Our mission and goal is to raise awareness about the challenges the six million Americans with paralysis face," said Kouri.

The journey took Kouri two months. Along the way, about 40 people biked beside him -- many of them friends from Georgetown. They traveled through nine states -- including Texas, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

“We’ve been in 60+ cities and small communities," said Kouri. Once people learned what we were doing, they were coming out of the woodwork to show their support.

Kouri was injured in a diving accident 13 years ago. During his recovery, he founded an organization called NextStep. His vision was to open progressive paralysis rehab centers across the country. There are now seven and one in Ukraine. Next up -- a center in New Zealand, coming later this year.

For more information about the Ride for Paralysis and Next Step Fitness CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.