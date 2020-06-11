Man rides from Indianapolis to South Bend to raise money for Riley

For Jerry Miller, today wrapped up one really long bike ride, but it was all for a good cause.

Miller rode his bike from Indianapolis and finished up this afternoon at the Angela Athletic Center on the St. Mary's campus.

The ride was over 150 miles all to raise money for the Riley Foundation.

Miller started at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

He says the ride was smooth aside from a few impatient drivers.

He's happy to have raised more than $500 and spread some positivity in a time when we all need a little.

"I struggle with autism and OCD," Miller said. "I had a rough couple years leading up to 2020, and I needed something to reboost my spirit up. One thing I've learned no matter what life throws at you through the hills and the curves just keep your feet on the pedals."

Jerry says he wants to send a big thank you to all who donated and inspired him along the way.

