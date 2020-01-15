Man rescued from grain bin in Starke County

Crews rescued a man from a grain bin Tuesday at the Starke County Co-Op.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the business around 10:50 a.m., according to our reporting partners at WKVI.

When they arrived, they found a man submerged up to his neck in soybeans. Crews stabilized the man and gave him oxygen while using a vacuum truck from the Knox Sanitation Department to remove beans.

Once the man was out of the bin, he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say this is a fairly remarkable situation, as most of these incidents result in fatalities.

