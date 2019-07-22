Man reportedly dies after being struck by lightning in Marshall County

A 65-year-old man reportedly has died after being struck by lightning at the Lake of the Woods in Marshall County, according to WTCA AM1050.

WTCA AM1050 reports Richard Eberhardt and a friend were on a pontoon on Lake of the Woods, when a storm came in on Saturday, July 20th.

As they were trying to get to shore, there were several strikes of lightning in the area. One of the lightning bolts did struck Eberhardt causing him to collapse in cardiac arrest. His friend was not injured.

Lutheran EMS along with Bremen Fire Department responded.

CPR was initially given,however the attempts were unsuccessful. Eberhardt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marshall County Coroner John Grolich and Chief Deputy Coroner Les Trump were assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Bremen Fire, and Lutheran EMS.

The Marshall County Coroner and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.