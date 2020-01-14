Man pleads guilty to murder of child's grandmother

A South Bend man has pleaded guilty to murdering his child's grandmother.

Anthony Patton Jr. faces a maximum sentence of 50 years. He's charged with murder in the October shooting death of Tomara Agnew.

Detectives believe the two were arguing before the shooting, then Patton allegedly fired at a South Bend police officer while trying to escape. He spent multiple days on the run but was arrested on Oct. 13.

By pleading guilty to the murder charge, Patton's other charges were dismissed.

His sentencing will be Feb. 11.

