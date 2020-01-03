Man pleads guilty in deadly 2015 crash near New Paris

A plea deal has been reached in the case of a Bourbon man charged in deadly crash near New Paris.

According to our partners at The Goshen News, Justin Gladieux has now pleaded guilty for his role in a crash killing 24-year-old Nathaniel McConnell, of Etna Green.

Gladieux struck an UPS truck at C.R. 23 and U.S. 6 in May of 2015. McConnell was a passenger in that car.

Gladieux’s sentence as part of the plea agreement that includes three years of prison and placement in a community corrections program.

His trial was set to begin Monday, but now he will be sentenced January 30th.

