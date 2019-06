A man accused of attacking and stabbing a St. Mary's College student last year pleads guilty but mentally ill to aggravated battery.

Dwayne Newsom changed his plea Wednesday in court.

The incident happened in January of 2018 in the 1400 block of Carroll Street at Broadway Christian Church, where the woman was volunteering. Doctors credit the quick actions of police and medics for saving the woman's life.

Newsom is set to be sentenced July 9.