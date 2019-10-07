Man officially charged for Walkerton crash that killed wife

A man has officially been charged for his alleged involvement in a deadly crash in Walkerton over the weekend.

Thomas Grzywinski, 46, is charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing death when operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 or greater, both Level 4 felonies.

Police were called to Osborne Trail by a neighbor who heard music blaring and shouting outside just after midnight Saturday.

When officer arrived, they reportedly found Grzywinski and his car, which was about 100 feet off the road after apparently rolling multiple times.

Officers later found the body of Grzywinski's wife, Christie Grzywinski, about 200 feet away from the car.

Thomas Grzywinski was taken to the hospital to be treated before he was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

