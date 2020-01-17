Man listed on Michigan State Police Most Wanted page arrested

A Benton Harbor man listed on the Michigan State Police Most Wanted page for questioning in a Benton Township homicide was arrested Wednesday.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Toma Shapel Turner, 27, was arrested after being seen in a vehicle on Crystasl Avenue by members of the MSP Fifth District Fugitive Team.

Turner was arrested on charges of violating his parole and on the original Benton Township warrant.

Turner is in the Berrien County Jail, but police did not say what homicide Turner is wanted in connection with.

