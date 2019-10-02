Caught on camera: Driver crashes through storefront after narrowly missing man

It’s hard to believe no one was seriously injured when an SUV crashed into a New York business.

Video captures an 86-year-old driver plowing into the front of a business as a man in the path narrowly escapes the impact. (Source: News 12 Long Island/Paul Mazza/Hometown Insurance/Our Little Italy Pizza/CNN)

Suffolk Police said an 86-year-old driver – with his 82-year-old wife in the car – smashed through a glass storefront in West Islip, New York, on Tuesday.

Video shows the blue Subaru Forester slowing down in the parking lot, then accelerating and crashing right into the office of Hometown Insurance.

There were three employees inside at the time.

"My employee on the phone was crying hysterically,” said Dan Weber of Hometown Insurance. “I could barely understand what she was saying. And finally she said a car crashed through the office."

The video shows 25-year-old Shannon Doherty at the receptionist desk, looking up just as the SUV heads straight for her. She then climbs onto a cubicle wall to avoid being crushed.

"The car full-force came right in, plowing in, didn't even step on the brakes,” said Janel Weber of Hometown Insurance.

A man walking in front of the store jumped out of the way just before the vehicle crashed through the storefront. He wasn’t hurt.

The driver and his wife suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police said they believe the accident was not criminal.

Copyright 2019 News 12 Long Island via CNN. All rights reserved.