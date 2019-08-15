Man leads police through two counties during overnight chase

A man is in jail after leading police on a nearly hour-long chase, through two counties.

Twenty-eight-year-old Vernal Brown was booked on several charges, including resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

16 News Now was told police attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop near State Road 2 and Pine in St. Joseph County. Brown then lead police back to State Road 2 near Snowberry.

Multiple agencies were involved in the chase, including St. Joseph County police, LaPorte County Sheriffs and the Indiana State Police.