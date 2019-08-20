Man leads police on chase, crashes into South Bend apartment building

A man is in jail after leading police on a short pursuit Tuesday morning, before crashing his car into an apartment building.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police noticed an erratic driver near Logan and Jefferson in Mishawaka.

Law enforcement officials tell 16 News Now, Samuel Andrews, 20, was behind the wheel before later crashing at the Prosper South Bend Apartments on Jefferson Boulevard.

Although there was damage to an apartment building, no one was injured.

