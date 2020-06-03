Man killed, officer injured after early morning crash in Osceloa

A man is dead following a crash into a local business in Osceloa.

Police were called to Ash and Vistula after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

16 News Now learned the driver crashed into Midway Bait and Tackle shop. Both the building and the car then caught on fire. As a result, the man inside the car died.

One officer received treatment at a hospital for lacerations to the hand. The officer was injured after trying to get the driver out the car.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to bring you the latest information.

