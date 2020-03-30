Man killed in Marshall County crash

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash in Plymouth.

Authorities were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 12000 block of S.R. 17 at 8:53 p.m. on Saturday, deputies said.

16 News Now has learned the vehicle left the south side of the curved roadway at 12th road and hit a tree. The driver, 60-year-old William Zehner of Monterey, Indiana, was thrown from the vehicle.

CPR was administered, but Zehner died at the scene a short time later.