Man dies in Elkhart shooting

A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Elkhart.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Sherman Street at 1:35 a.m. on reports of a shooting that occurred in front of the home.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a victim, who was taken to the hospital. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Ishmael Porter of Elkhart, was later pronounced dead.

The Elkhart County homicide unit is currently working on the investigation. Police say there have been no arrests at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821 or the Elkhart Police Department tip line at 574-389-4777. You can also send an email to tips@elkhartpolice.org.