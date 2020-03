A Middlebury man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Elkhart County.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the sheriff's office says Robert Heign, 58, was driving east on C.R. 8, west of C.R. 35, when his car ran off the road and hit a tree.

No passengers were in Heign's vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials report Heign was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.