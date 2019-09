South Bend Police say a man is in the hospital after he hit a tree with his car and ended up in the front yard of a South Bend home.

16 News Now has learned police tried to stop the driver for having fake license plates around 1 a.m. Friday.

The car ended up in the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of Talbot Ave.

Police discovered the driver was drunk.

