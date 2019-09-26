Man injured after car-pedestrian collision in South Bend

One man was hurt in a collision involving a car and a pedestrian just south of downtown South Bend Thursday evening.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Michigan Street and South Street.

The man driving the car was headed south on Michigan with a green light when he hit a man walking west to catch a bus.

The pedestrian suffered injuries that are not considered-life threatening, including a serious shoulder injury and cuts and bruises.

The driver was uninjured.

Michigan Street was closed for treatment and cleanup.

