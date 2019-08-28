Man injured after shooting at Blossom Acres Apartments

Police in Benton Township are investigating an overnight shooting after they say one man was shot in the head while behind the wheel.

Officers were called to Blossom Acres Housing around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release, witnesses said they heard several gun shots as the victim’s vehicle began to roll away from the scene. The vehicle crashed into a curb.

Benton Township Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers.

