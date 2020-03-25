Man in custody for child endangerment after multi-county chase

A man is in custody facing several charges following a multi-county police chase.

It started in Van Buren County, as police were following a car on I-94 headed into Berrien County.

Inside the vehicle, the suspect had his one-year-old daughter.

Police say the suspect was intoxicated and had a gun.

The suspect was driving toward Benton Harbor when officers lost sight.

The suspect and his daughter were later found in the 1200 block of Vincent Court.

The daughter was not harmed and has been returned to her mother.

Meanwhile the suspect was taken to the hospital after getting bit by a K-9.

He's now facing several charges.

