Victim identified in deadly Nappanee shooting

A small town and already quiet neighborhood are shocked after learning a deadly shooting happened over the weekend in Nappanee.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office says police were called to 170 Meadows Mobile Home Park around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday in regards to a shooting. There, they found Thomas Campion, 45, of LaPaz, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Campion's autopsy has revealed he died from multiple gunshots.

A 29-year-old man from Nappanee has since been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

"To know there's a shooting here in this community, it's just crazy to know that it can happen anywhere now," remarked Trever Spiller, a Meadows resident of nearly seven years.

Another neighbor reported hearing four to five gunshots close to midnight on Saturday.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.