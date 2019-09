A man was hurt after he hit a deer while riding a motorcycle in Cass County Thursday night.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Police say 28-year-old Rollie White, of Elkhart, was driving south on Paradise Lake Road near Jeffries Street when he struck the deer.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.