Man, horse killed after truck hits horse-drawn buggy

A man and horse were killed after they were hit by a truck near Bremen Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on 3B Road near Beech Road. Police were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

The crash happened when the truck reportedly hit a horse-drawn buggy, killing both the person in the buggy and the horse.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck that hit the horse-drawn buggy was not injured.

