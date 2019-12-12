Man found guilty of murder at former Mishawaka bar

A jury in South Bend has found a man accused of shooting and killing another patron at a former Mishawaka bar guilty.

Timothy Mayberry was convicted of murder with a firearm sentencing enhancement Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors said he murdered Avery Brown last year inside Bleachers Bar, which later closed.

After the murder, Mayberry went on the run for months. He was eventually arrested in South Carolina.

He faces up to 85 years in prison on the two charges.

Mayberry is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10.

