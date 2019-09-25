Man found guilty in battery, neglect of burned 2-year-old

A man has been found guilty on all charges for his role in the battery and neglect of a Marshall County 2-year-old boy.

Micah Kunkle was found guilty after a jury deliberation Wednesday evening.

Police said the boy had scratches in the face and neck area, a black eye, along with burns located on the boy's back, buttocks and testicles.

The boy's sister, grandmother, father and police were among those who testified Tuesday.

Kunkle was initially charged along with the boy's mother, Dawn Walter, but she was granted immunity in exchange for testimony against Kunkle.

Kunkle is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 10.

