One of two suspects in a murder near the University of Notre Dame's McConnell Family Boathouse in South Bend has been found guilty.

Twenty-four-year-old Elbert Briggs was convicted in the shooting death of 37-year-old Eric Phillips in June 2018.

Tastacia Parker brought Phillips to the location, and Briggs shot and killed him, according to prosecutors. Afterward, the couple fled to Fort Wayne, then West Palm Beach, Florida.

Briggs is scheduled to be sentenced July 16.