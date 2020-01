A man found dead in a LaPorte County pond has been identified.

Coroner Robert Cutler confirms the man is 47-year-old Joseph Clopton of Chicago.

Officials say a passerby found Clopton's body Friday in the 4300 South block of County Road 800 East.

At this time, it is uncertain how Compton's body ended up in a pond. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gabe Struss at (219)326-7700 ext. 2443 or (219) 809-7697