Man formally charged with murder for Wednesday shooting

A man who was arrested for a shooting on South Bend's west side Wednesday has officially been charged with murder.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at Dubail and Grant streets. Larry McLucas is now charged with murder and carrying a gun without a license in the death of Juan Garcia.

Court documents say Garcia was involved in a reported domestic battery Wednesday morning with his ex-wife. Later his ex-wife and her new boyfriend, McLucas, went to pick up children the ex-wife had with Garcia at a school bus stop. Garcia was there, too, and prosecutors say the two men argued before McLucas shot Garcia twice.

McLucas then ran to a home a few blocks away, where he was later arrested.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

