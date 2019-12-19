Man falls asleep at wheel; woman killed in head-on LaGrange Co. crash

A woman has died after a head-on crash in LaGrange County.

It happened Wednesday just before 1:40 p.m. on State Road 120 near County Road 675 West.

A 2007 Saturn went airborne and overturned several times after it was struck by a 2005 Jaguar. The driver of the Saturn, 29-year-old Howe resident Tonya Yoder, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the other driver, 34-year-old Jason Yoder, of Millersburg, told police he fell asleep at the wheel at the time of the crash.

Jason Yoder was trapped in the car and had to be extricated. He was transported to the hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

Police are still investigating.

