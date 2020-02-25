Man facing felony rape charge

A Goshen man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, Edgar Delgado Martinez, 22, is facing felony rape charges and sexual misconduct with a minor following his arrest.

The Indiana Department of Child Services submitted a report to police, which included Delgado Martinez assaulted the teen about a year ago.

Delgado Martinez told police the incident was consensual.

Formal charges are expected to be filed in Elkhart County.

