Police: Repeat carjacker accused of stealing car with kids inside again

A South Bend man is behind bars after carjacking a vehicle with a family inside.

James Michael Brown

Thirty-year-old James Brown said he'd used "meth" and "weed" last Sunday, the same day he allegedly carjacked a family in South Bend.

Criminal records indicate Brown rear-ended a driver at Main and Sample streets. When the man got out of his car to check on his wife and two sons, Brown allegedly hopped out of his car, into the victim's driver's seat and took off.

But thanks to the mother, Brown only got a few feet. She reached over, turned off the car and fought with Brown as he tried to restart it. She later told police Brown looked crazy and threatened to kill the family.

Losing the fight, Brown ran into the Deliverance Cathedral nearby, where he was caught by a pursuing officer.

But this isn't Brown's first round of auto theft. In April 2018, Brown stole a woman's car from a Phillips 66 with her 3-year-old son in the back. He later ditched the car with the unharmed child inside and was taken into custody.

For that crime, Brown took a plea deal and got a two-year sentence. It was a day-for-day term, allowing his release in April.

For this more recent alleged crime, Brown is facing two misdemeanor and eight felony charges. He returns to court on Oct. 3.

