Man faces drug charges in Kosciusko Co. inmate's death

Police have arrested a man on drug charges for his role in the drug-related March death of a Kosciusko County Jail inmate.

Dennis McCrory, who was lodged in the Kosciusko County Jail, died March 9. On Thursday, 28-year-old Christopher Aaron Susaraba, of Mishawaka, was arrested in connection with McCrory's death, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.

Susaraba was charged with a similar crime in South Bend last year. He and another person were charged in January 2018 with drug dealing and trafficking in connection to a death at community corrections facility Ducomb Center on Christmas Eve 2017. Cody Woody, 28, died in that incident. Fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in Woody's system at the time of his death.

Police say that through a lengthy investigation, they have determined Susaraba had methamphetamine and heroin in a body cavity prior to being jailed. While in jail, he allegedly provided drugs to McCrory, who became lethargic and eventually overdosed.

Jail officers tried lifesaving measures on McCrory, including administering naloxone, but McCrory died from acute mixed drug intoxication, an autopsy revealed.

Susaraba has been in the Kosciusko County Jail since March 6 for felony failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

In light of Susaraba's alleged involvement with McCrory's death, he has additionally been charged with Level 1 felony dealing a controlled substance resulting in death and Level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate.

