Man faces charges for July crash that killed construction worker in Syracuse

A North Webster man is being charged for a crash that claimed the life of a construction worker in July.

The Times-Union reports a warrant was issued for 33-year-old Joshua Ratliff last week after test results showed he had meth in his system when the crash happened.

29-year-old Ben Fisher of Plymouth was killed while removing road construction signs on State Road 13 in Syracuse.

Court documents say he was hit by the truck driven by Ratliff and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fisher ran for mayor in Plymouth in the May Republican primary.